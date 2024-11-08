Saban Films has picked up UK filmmaker Craig Tuohy’s home invasion thriller Everyone Is Going To Die for North America and Spain from UK genre specialist Jinga Films.

The North American release is set for February 2025.

Deals have also been inked with High Fliers for UK and Encripta for Latin America.

Brad Moore stars as a father who invites his estranged daughter (Gledisa Arthur) to celebrate her sixteenth birthday at his luxurious home. When the reunion is gate-crashed by two masked women armed with shotguns, played by Winstone and Chiara D’Anna, a lethal game of cat and mouse ensues.

Producers are Tim Le Breton and Vinod Malgewar for US and India-based Golden Gate Motion Pictures.