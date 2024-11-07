Protagonist Pictures has closed a series of deals for H Is For Hawk, starring Claire Foy and Brendan Gleeson, as production gets underway in Wales today (November 7).

The drama from Bafta-winning UK director Philippa Lowthorpe has sold to Lionsgate for the UK-Ireland, as well as Filmcoopi for Switzerland, M2 for Eastern Europe and Front Row for the Middle East.

Based on a memoir by Helen MacDonald, the feature follows a woman who, after losing her beloved father, finds herself saved by an unlikely friendship with a stubborn hawk named Mabel.

UTA Independent Film Group is co-repping the US.

H Is For Hawk is produced by US company Plan B Entertainment in association with Cardiff-based Good Gate Media. Film4 developed the project alongside Plan B and Peephole Productions, and will executive produce and co-finance.

The script has been adapted by Room and The Wonder writer Emma Donoghue with Lowthorpe.

Lowthorpe’s credits include TV series The Crown and Three Girls.

“We are simply thrilled to have cameras rolling on this beautiful and enduring story of love, loss and healing. This is a film that everyone can genuinely relate to,” said UK outfit Protagonist Pictures’ chief commerical officer, George Hamilton. “Under Philippa’s stewardship, Claire and Brendan have begun to bring these brave and vulnerable characters to life.”

”Helen’s deeply moving personal story has touched countless readers over the years, including all of us involved with this movie. We cannot think of a greater creative team led by Philippa, Claire and Brendan to help bring her story to the big screen,” added Plan B.

“Good Gate Media are honoured to join this wonderful project and help bring it to life,” said Good Gate Media CEO, John Giwa-Amu. “The incredible, extensive, meticulous work done by the Plan B, Protagonist Pictures, Film4 and Philippa Lowthorpe has been a joy to become a part of, alongside funders Creative Wales, Ffilm Cymru and Calculus Media.”

Additional executive producers include Saturnia, Kliff Capital Entertainment, Calculus Media, City Hill Arts, Desmar, Protagonist Pictures, Peephole Productions’ Lena Headey and Tina Thor, Foy and Macdonald.