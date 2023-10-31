German sales outfit The Playmaker Munich has closed further distribution deals on Florian Westermann’s family animation Pirate Mo And The Legend Of The Red Ruby.

The film has gone to Middle East (Salim Ramia), Ukraine (SVOEkino) and Czech Republik & Slovakia (DonArt). These follow deals done over the summer with Turkey (Filmarti), Benelux (Just4Kids), Bulgaria (ProFilms), Baltics (GPI), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Greece (Rosebud), Poland (M2 Films), Portugal (Outsider) and Scandinavia (Njutafilms).

Pirate Mo is based on Kirsten Boie’s bestselling novel, adapted by Richie Conroy. The Playmaker is screening the first teaser here at the AFM.

The film is set aboard a ship, back in the times when pirates roamed the seven seas, and follows the adventures of a child growing up with a crew of ragtag seadogs and the ship’s pet goat.

The project is produced by Emely Christians and Sonja Matthes’ Ulysses Films as a co-production with Holger Ellermann’s Letterbox Filmproduktion, Dunja Bernatzky and Kris Staber’s arx anima and Nicolás Matji’s Arxlight.

The production is supported and funded by MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein and Creative Europe MEDIA Slate Funding. Already involved is German broadcaster NDR and local distributors DCM (Germany and Austria) as well as A Contracorriente Films (Spain).