Claude-Eric Poiroux, the founder of European exhibition network Europa Cinemas, is stepping down from his role as general director after 30 years, and chief operating officer Fatima Djoumer, has been appointed CEO.

Poiroux will remain involved thorough the title of ‘honorary president’, in recognition of his contribution to the creation and development of the network, which now includes more than 3,000 screens in 744 cities.

“The whole network will always owe a debt of gratitude to Claude-Eric whose vision has allowed us to build such an extensive and diverse network,” said Djoumer. “Europa Cinemas core belief is that cinemas are essential to the future of film. Our network is constantly finding innovative ways to enhance its role in the film ecosystem and to building audiences.

“Europa Cinemas has a highly active membership that is committed to diversity, inclusion and innovation and we will continue to focus on turning their passion into practical action. We are proud of the development of the network and of our great partnership with the European Commission Media programme.”

Additionally, a new steering committee has been elected: Nico Simon (Luxembourg) remains president for a further year. Metka Dariš (Slovenia) and Mathias Holtz (Sweden) take over as vice presidents. Benoît Thimister (Belgium) was elected treasurer, and Maria-Magdalena Gierat (Poland) was elected secretary.

Poiroux said: “With the creation of this network and its development thanks to the ongoing financial support of Creative Europe Media since the early beginnings we have strengthened exhibitors in their programming choices towards European films and in their dynamic and innovative strategies to build and renew audiences. This network is more than ever essential for the growth and visibility of European film.”

Europa Cinemas is supported by Creative Europe/Media, programme of the European Union (Brussels), CNC (France), Eurimages (Council of Europe, Strasbourg), FFA (German Federal Film Board), and the Institut Français (Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France).