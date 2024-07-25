Lynda Myles, the world’s first female festival director, is to be honoured with the Bafta Scotland outstanding contribution to film award.

Myles led the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) during a formative 1973 to 1980 period in which the festival was cementing its international reputation.

She then went on to work as a film producer, scoring a Bafta in 1992 for The Commitments, with further credits including Defence Of The Realm, The Snapper and The Van. She held posts including senior vice-president at Columbia Pictures, commissioning editor for drama at the BBC and head of fiction at the UK’s National Film and Television School.

Myles’ career and legacy was recently celebrated as part of The Lynda Myles Project, with filmmaker and university lecturer Susan Kemp and Mark Cousins, a former EIFF director, each making a feature documentary that highlights the work of Myles.

This award, which Bafta Scotland ranks as one of its highest accolades, will be presented to Myles at a special event held on August 19 during the renewed EIFF.

“I’m deeply touched to be this year’s recipient of the BAFTA Scotland outstanding contribution to film award,” said Myles.

“I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to run the EIFF in the ‘70s and that experience shaped all my future involvement with different aspects of the industry. I’ve enjoyed so many collaborative relationships on which the film industry thrives and am so grateful for the fantastic support I’ve received.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, noted “her passion for and commitment to critical debate and thinking had a significant impact on filmmaking, encouraging filmmakers to reconsider what film is and can be”.

“Since coming into post earlier this year I spent time meeting with former directors of EIFF including Lynda Myles,” added Paul Ridd, EIFF festival director. “Lynda is a force of nature and someone whose extensive involvement and tireless work with the Festival has left an indelible mark on its history and its legacy.”