Amsterdam-based sales outfit Film Harbour has snapped up international rights to documentary The Dialogue Police by Swedish filmmaker Susanna Edwards following its premiere last week in Gothenburg’s Nordic Documentary Competition.

The documentary sees Edwards follow a specialised unit of police officers - the Dialogue Police - on their mission to safeguard the right to freedom of speech amid demonstrations, Quran burnings and climate actions in Sweden in 2022. The team, established after the Gothenburg riots of 2021, favours dialogue over force.

Edwards previous credits include Sunshadow and Capturing The Divine. The Dialogue Police will have its international premiere in March in CPH:DOX’s Human Rights Competition.

The Dialogue Police is directed and produced by Edwards for Sweden’s Siren Film. TriArt Film is handling Swedish distribution.

Film Harbour was launched last year by the former CEO of Deckert Distribution, Liselot Verbrugge.

Its slate includes The Propagandist by Luuk Bouwman, which premiered in IDFA, Pure Unknown by Mattia Colombo and Valentina Cicogna, and Sundance Special Jury Award winner Against The Tide by Sarvnik Kaur.