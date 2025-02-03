Film London, with support from the BFI Skills Cluster fund, Sony Pictures Television and Channel 4 have partnered on a hair and make-up academy to improve the diversity of crews on UK film and TV productions and tackle industry skills gaps.

The Hair and Make-up Aesthetics Academy is designed to support both mid-career and entry-level talent with hands-on training, mentoring and post-programme industry support.

The ‘trailblazer’ strand supports those with hair and make-up experience outside of the industry to transfer to working in film and TV, with an eight-week programme, that includes skills support as well as on-set etiquette training.

The ‘elevation’ strand is an eight-session programme that covers advanced skills in budgeting, team building and management and cross-production design.