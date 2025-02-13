Film Mode Entertainment has come on to handle worldwide sales at EFM and co-produce the comedic thriller CATnip starring Chevy Chase, Bruce Dern and Joey Lauren Adams, which has begun production in Los Angeles.

Nyle Cavazos Garcia directs the story about a struggling family who move into an apartment and find their hopes of a fresh start are upended by a terrifying colony of feral cats. Anna Clols has also joined the cast, which includes Jake Busey, Lorelei Linklater, and Charlotte Kirk.

Keli Price is producing through his Price Productions alongside Garcia through Small Town Pictures, while Javier C. Ortiz and Amado DeHoyos are executive producers.

Chase, an original cast member on the US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, most recently starred in the comedy The Christmas Letter and famously starred in films like Caddyshack, Vacation, and Memoirs Of An Invisible Man.

Dern earned Oscar nominations for Nebraska and Coming Home has starred in The Hateful Eight, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and the TV hit Palm Royale.

Adams’s credits include Dazed And Confused, Chasing Amy and Big Daddy, as well as Jay And Silent Bob Reboot.