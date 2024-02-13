Film Mode is lining up talks at EFM this week on two genre titles after acquiring international sales on Sitges award winner The Last Stop In Yuma County and The Keeper.

Well Go USA holds North American rights to Francis Galluppi’s crime thriller The Last Stop In Yuma County. The feature centres on a travelling knife salesman stranded at an isolated rest stop when two fugitive bank robbers arrive.

The ensemble cast is led by Richard Brake (Barbarian), Jim Cummings (The Wolf Of Snow Hollow), Jocelin Donahue (The House Of The Devil), Sierra McCormick (The Vast Of Night), Nicholas Logan (I Care A Lot), Michael Abbott Jr. (Killers Of The Flower Moon) and Connor Paolo (A Creature Was Stirring).

Rounding out the cast are Alexandra Essoe (The Haunting Of Bly Manor), Robin Bartlett (The Fabelmans), Jon Proudstar (Reservation Dogs), Sam Huntington (Being Human), Ryan Masson (Good Girls) Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Gene Jones (Killers Of The Flower Moon), and Faizon Love (Elf).

Matt O’Neill, Atif Malif and Gallupi served as producers on the Local Boogeyman Productions feature. James Claeys, Brian Dahlin, Kyle Stroud, Cummings, Nicholas Logan and Joe Heath served as executive producers.

The film premiered at Fantastic Fest and won the best film prize in the Orbita section of Sitges last year. It screened at Fantasy Film Fest White Nights in Germany last month and will play Australia Fantastic Film Festival in April. EFM screenings are set for February 15 and 19.

“Screening The Last Stop In Yuma County with an audience in the States has been an incredible experience,” said Gallupi, adding that the partnership with Film Mode promised to bring the film to the attention of global audiences.

The Keeper hails from Final Destination producer Jeffrey Reddick and stars Randy Couture (Expendables) in the story of friends who travel to a secluded campsite to film a true crime documentary and unleash a curse that turns them against each other.

The cast includes Mike Manning (This Is Us) and Bonnie Aarons (The Nun). Colton Tran (Snow Falls) directed, and Kevin Weisberg served as producer. Reddick is executive producer on the film, which was recently released in North America as The Bell Keeper.

“Randy Couture gives his best performance since his entry into feature films in The Keeper,” said Weisberg. “The Keeper will keep horror fans at the edge of their seats and have audiences fearful of any sounds of ringing bells. The supporting cast shines and the well-written script will entertain viewers across all genres.”

“We are thrilled to be presenting a number of new acquisitions and EFM market premieres that raise the genre bar to new heights, are extremely commercially viable, and that global audiences are clamouring for,” said Epstein.

“We see a new trend of success developing during trying times in the industry as well as the world at large and look forward to working with all of our colleagues to ensure it continues.”