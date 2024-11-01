Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has announced territory sales led by the UK on Sparke Films’ one-take horror Scurry ahead of an AFM market screening.

Jamie Costa from crime thriller Bring Him To Me and Emalia from the Paramount+ show Paper Dolls star in the feature, which shot in Queensland, Australia, at Sparke Films’ facilities on the Gold Coast, in real-time using only one take.

The story follows two strangers, trapped underground during an attack on a city by a monstrous threat, who must navigate through a tunnel in hopes of finding an exit. Luke Sparke, who has a multi-film deal with Film Mode, directed.

Film Mode has closed deals with Signature Entertainment for the UK, Splendid Film for Benelux and Germany, Eagle Films in the Middle East, Media4Fun in Poland, Pioneer Films for Philippines, and Dimension Pictures in India.

Umbrella Entertainment will release in Australia and New Zealand. Epstein will continue talks in Las Vegas next week.

Tom Evans wrote the screenplay. Producers are Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke and Luke Sparke, with Epstein, Geoff Imrie and Luke Sparke serving as executive producers. Scurry won the Audience Choice Award at Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival.

“We’re thrilled to further our relationship with one of the most talented and prolific filmmakers working today,” said Epstein. “Luke is a visionary who brings films to the marketplace that audiences all around the world crave, and Scurry is scaring up new fans every day.”

“It’s been fantastic to see the early response from festival audiences who have gotten a sneak peek at this unique film,” said Carly Sparke and Imrie. “It’s a tightly wound film that we are excited to screen to further buyers and bring it to wide audiences as soon as we can.”