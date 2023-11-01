Film Mode Entertainment has announced at AFM a raft of deals on supernatural horror thriller The Devil Conspiracy, action thriller Dominique, and revenge thriller Outrage in a series of transactions concluded since Cannes.

Nathan Frankowski’s The Devil Conspiracy stars Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Peter Mensah, and Joe Anderson in the story of a Satanic cult which steals the Shroud of Turin.

Deals have closed in Middle East (Eagle Films Middle East), Australia/New Zealand (Eagle Entertainment), the UK (Amcomri Productions), Scandinavia (NonStop), South Korea (Lumix Media Contents Group), Germany (Palatin Media Film & Fernseh), and Latin America (Plus Films via A2 Filmes), among others. Third Day Productions released the film in the US early this year.

Rights have also gone in Benelux (Premiere TV Distribution), France (First International Production), Spain (Disivia Red), Japan (Aya Pro), Taiwan (Creative Century Entertainment), Malaysia (Feather Entertainment), Philippines (Pioneer Films), India (VR Films and Studios), Poland (Media4Fun), Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Central America, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela (Delta Films), and Bangladesh (Jamuna Group).

Mathieu Bonzon’s revenge thriller Outrage takes place at an exclusive chateau dinner party for international media and political personalities where an unassuming mother harbours a mysterious agenda. Julie Gayet, Adelaide Kane, and Jay O. Sanders star.

The film receives its AFM market debut this year and has sold in the Middle East (Eagle Films Middle East), India (Viswass Films), Poland (Media4Fun), Latin America (Encripta), Vietnam (Fafilm Ho Chi Minh City Joint Stock Company), and HBO Europe for Eastern Europe pay-TV.

Film Mode president Clay Epstein is showing footage on Wednesday (November 1) on Green Dog Films/Agora Entertainment and Reigning Entertainment’s completed action thriller Dominique directed by Michael S. Ojeda and starring Oksana Orlan (The Russian Bride) as a Ukrainian mercenary.

Rights have gone in Middle East (Eagle Films Middle East), Germany (Busch Media Group), Benelux (Premiere TV Distribution), South Korea (Scene & Sound), Central Eastern Europe (Daro Film Distribution), India (VR Films and Studios), Japan (Aya Pro), and airlines (Ricochet Digital Media).

Epstein will also show footage on Wednesday on Heidi Weitzer’s My Divorce Comedy starring Rumer Willis and Desiree Staples in the story of a woman who invites her best friends on a trip and gives them $20,000 each to prevent her soon-to-be-ex from taking her life savings.