Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Kazuya Shiraishi’s period samurai drama and Udine Far East Film Festival winner Bushido.

The film also played in official selection at New York Asian Film Festival and will open theatrically in 2025 followed by digital roll-out.

Based on a classic story from the rakugo style of Japanese verbal entertainment, Bushido stars Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kakunoshin Yanagida, a down-on-his-luck samurai and master player of the board game Go who seeks revenge on the man who destroyed his life. Kaya Kiyohara, Jun Kunimura, and Takumi Saitoh also star.

Shiraishi’s roster of contemporary action credits includes The Blood Of Wolves and The Devil’s Path. Film Movement head Michael Rosenberg negotiated the deal with sales company Bitters End on behalf of the filmmakers and described the film as “an exquisite slow burn drama of classic proportions with modern panache”.

In addition to the acquisition of Bushido, Film Movement recently acquired Lou Ye’s An Unfinished Film that premiered in Toronto.