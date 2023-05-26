Filming on Amazon Studios TV series Blade Runner 2099 in Belfast has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The series is based on the Blade Runner films and is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 Blade Runner film. It was prepping at Belfast Harbour Studios when halted.

In a statement, Northern Ireland Screen confirmed Blade Runner 2099 has been delayed. “Northern Ireland Screen is extremely disappointed that Blade Runner 2099 is not going ahead at this time due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The project has been prepping on the ground in Belfast for many months now. The WGA strike has been halting production all over the world and we hope a fair deal is reached soon so crew can get back to work.

“This obviously leaves a gap in Northern Ireland’s production schedule and Northern Ireland Screen will do everything it can to plug that gap as quickly as possible, mindful that many freelance crew and supply chain companies were relying on this project for work in the months ahead.”

Blade Runner 2099 is produced by Alcon Entertainment in association with Scott Free Productions and Amazon Studios. Silka Luisa, whose credits include Shining Girls, wrote the script and is the showrunner on the series, with an executive producer credit.

Announcing the project last year, Amazon Studios’ head of global television Vernon Sanders described it as a “continuation of the Blade Runner franchise.” As indicated by its title, Blade Runnder 2099 is set 50 years after sequel Blade Runner 2049 which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.