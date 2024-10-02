Filming has begun in Scotland on Big Beach’s adaptation of Borges And Me starring Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco, and Alan Cumming.

Marc Turtletaub directs from a screenplay by Oren Moverman in which the memoir’s author Jay Parini finds himself stuck in a Morris Minor chauffeuring the brilliant, blind Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970.

As a young student, Parini harbours dreams of becoming a writer and struggles to make sense of the 70-year-old, irrepressible Borges, until events take a surreal turn, leading the men to a place where they find common ground. The cast includes Peter Mullan and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Borges And Me is a co-production between the UK, Belgium, and The Netherlands, financed by Big Beach. Producers include Alex Polunin from Ossian International in the UK, alongside Michael B. Clark, Turtletaub and Tim Foley of Big Beach.

Co-Producers include Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis from Lemming Film and Dries Phlypo from A Private View. Stephen Burt serves as executive producer.

Whitehead was recently seen in the FX/BBC adaptation Great Expectations opposite Olivia Colman and his credits include Dunkirk, and The Children Act.

Chilean-Italian actor Gnecco is best known for his roles in Neruda, No, and A Fantastic Woman.

Cumming hists the reality TV smash The Traitors and his roles include CBS series The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight, Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, and the documentary My Old School.

Turtletaub has directed Jules and Puzzle. Moverman has written The Messenger, Rampart, and Puzzle, among others.