EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation will launch sales in Cannes on Olivia Wilde’s comedy The Invite starring Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, Edward Norton, and Wilde that has begun principal photography in Los Angeles.

FilmNation and Annapurna Pictures are co-financing the previously announced project about a couple who get the neighbours over to their home for an evening that takes unexpected turns and uncovers “repressed emotions and unexplored sexuality”, according to the producers.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack adapted the screenplay from the original 2022 Spanish comedy Sentimental by Cesc Gay.

Wilde makes her directorial follow-up after the 2022 thriller and Venice premiere Don’t Worry, Darling in which she also starred alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles. Her first feature was the acclaimed high school coming-of-age comedy Booksmart with Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

Rogen is riding high with his satirical Hollywood series The Studio for Apple, which ran an episode featuring Wilde. His credits include Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and The Fabelmans.

Norton was most recently seen in A Complete Unknown opposite Timothée Chalamet, for which he earned a supporting actor Oscar nomination. He had also been nominated for American History X, Birdman, and Primal Fear.

Cruz will next be seen in The Bride! and has starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Parallel Mothers, and Official Competition.

FilmNation handles international sales and jointly represents US rights with UTA Independent Film Group.