FilmSharks has reported a strong buyer response to Warner Bros’ local-language erotic drama and Spanish box office hit Ask Me What You Want (Pideme Lo Que Quieras), with deals closing in the US, German-speaking Europe, Japan, and Latin America.

Lucia Alemany’s adaptation of the bestseller from Megan Maxwell has gone to Capelight for the US, Canada, and German-speaking Europe, while CineStar has acquired Latin America and Max has taken the pay-1 window.

Rights have also gone in Portugal (Cinemundo), South Korea (First Run), Japan (AT Entertainment), and India (MVP). Advanced discussions are ongoing for France, with talks also continuing for Australia, Scandinavia, and Italy.

Versus Entertainment, LyO Media, and 4Cats Pictures produced Ask Me What You Want with Warner Bros Spain, which released the film last November and has reported $2.5m theatrical box office.

The drama centres on a man who harbours a secret and travels to Spain to oversee family matters following his father’s death, where he embarks on an intense affair. Gabriela Andrada and Mario Ermito star.

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks’ EFM sales roster features Mexican Rotterdam horror thriller Don’t Leave The Kids Alone from Emilio Portes, about two competitive siblings left alone in their house; and Argentinian comedy drama Mazel Tov directed by comedy star Adrian Suar, who plays a man living in the United States who travels to his sister’s wedding and learns his father has died.