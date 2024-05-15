Korea’s Finecut has landed pre-sales of upcoming action-comedy The Desperate Chase and secured further deals for black comedy A Normal Family in the US and Asia.

The Desperate Chase, which marks the second feature of Devils director Kim Jae-hoon, has been snapped up for Japan (Rights Cube), Taiwan (Apex Success Global), and Vietnam (Mockingbird Pictures) ahead of its market premiere in Cannes, where a rough cut will be screened for buyers.

Starring Kwak Si-yang (The Battle Of Jangsari), Park Sung-woong (Hunt) and Yoon Kyung-ho (Alienoid), the caper centres on a detective on the case of a Chinese triad boss and a notorious scam artist who is linked to a murder and joins the investigation to clear his name.

It is produced by Contents G and The Contents On, the outfit behind the hit genre feature Project Wolf Hunting, which played at Toronto in 2022.

A Normal Family, which also premiered at Toronto, has been acquired for the US (Room 8 Films), CIS (Capella Film), Taiwan (Wanin International), Israel (Nachshon Films), ex-Yugoslavia (Discovery), and Brazil (Providence Filmes).

The film is an adaptation of Dutch novel The Dinner by Herman Koch and centres on two sets of wealthy parents who meet for dinner to decide how to handle a crime committed by their children. The cast is led by Seol Kyung-gu, Claudia Kim, Jang Dong-gun and Kim Hee-ae.

Produced by Hive Media Corp, it marks the fourth feature adaptation of The Dinner after Menno Meyjes’ Dutch version in 2013, Ivano De Matteo’s Italian film in 2014 and Oren Moverman’s US version, which premiered in competition at the Berlinale in 2017 and starred Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall.

In Cannes, Finecut is also hosting market premiere screenings of animation Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning, cheerleader drama Victory, and family drama Mother’s Kingdom.