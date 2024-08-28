South Korea’s Finecut has secured international sales rights A Girl With Closed Eyes, a thriller led by Minha Kim of Apple TV+ series Pachinko, ahead of its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The sales agent will reveal the first footage of the film to international buyers at Toronto next week. It will premiere in the Korean Cinema Today section of BIFF in October.

The upcoming feature follows a murder suspect and a detective with a shared past, reunited through the killing of a bestselling author, where hidden truths are uncovered as the investigation deepens.

It marks the feature debut of director Chun Sunyoung, whose short film Good Night played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2022.

Kim, who has secured several award nominations for her role as the young Sunja in Pachinko, takes on the role of the suspect accused of killing a famous writer, insisting he was her kidnapper back in 2002.

The detective, who is an old friend of the suspect and determined to uncover the truth, is played by Moon Choi, whose credits include Deliver Us From Evil, Okja and Anarchist From Colony.

The film is presented by Solaire Partners, a venture capital firm that has backed box office hits including Parasite, Extreme Job, 12.12: The Day and Next Sohee.

At Toronto, Fincut will also present upcoming features including Hong Sangsoo’s By The Stream, which premiered in competition at Locarno and will screen in the Centrepiece strand of TIFF; and Noise, an upcoming horror-thriller that follows a woman haunted by inexplicable sounds, which is set to premiere in the Panorama competition section of Sitges, following it market premiere at Toronto Industry Select.