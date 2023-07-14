South Korean sales agency Finecut has sealed a raft of deals on body-switch action thriller Devils to multiple territories led by Kadokawa K+ in Japan, after launching sales in Cannes.

The film has also sold to Taiwan (Moviecloud), Vietnam (Mockingbird Pictures), the Philippines (VIVA Networks) and CIS (Silver Box).

Director Kim Jae-hoon’s feature debut stars Jang Dong-yoon (Project Wolf Hunting) and Oh Dae-hwan (Tomb Of The River) in a thriller featuring a notorious psychopathic serial killer and the homicide detective who has been tracking him.

Jinhwa Kim, IP Business Division director at Kadokawa K+, said they expected the film to “get popularity in Japan as a well-made action thriller [whose] genre has been well mixed with unique body switch material.”

Wayne Chang, manager at Taiwan’s Moviecloud, said the distributor was “thrilled to work with star Jang Dong-yoon again,” having previously acquired Project Wolf Hunting.

Mockingbird Pictures has already set a Vietnamese release date of July 28.

Produced by Contents G and The Contents On, Devils will receive its international premiere in the New Flesh Competition of Canada’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

Released in South Korea on July 5 by The Contents On, the film has so far made $623,500 at the local box office.

Finecut added it will soon close a distribution deal for North America.