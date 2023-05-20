Avenue Of The Giants, a drama from writer-director Finn Taylor, has wrapped production in California and the Czech Republic.

The film stars Stephen Lang, Elsie Fisher, Robin Weigert and Luke Blumm in the true story of Herbert Heller, who keeps his experience as a teenage boy in Auschwitz hidden from his family until he meets a teenager whose own brush with death inspires him to open up.

Jeanine Thomas and George Rush are producing, with Debi Memmolo, Greg Taxin and Noah Lang serving as executive producers. David Minkowski and Matthew Stillman are co-producing for Prague-based Stillking Films alongside Jennifer Goshay, Michael Manasseri, Jeffrey Brown and Mirka Taylor.

Taylor, known for 2006 Sundance title The Darwin Awards, said: “The journey of this film for me began in 2018 when I had the pleasure of seeing Herbert share his story with a gym full of teens, their ubiquitous cell phones silent. It was not only the story of someone taken to the camps at age twelve, who escaped Auschwitz and the Birkenau death march at the age of 15, but also how he lived with this traumatic secret for 60 years. I knew then, the huge task at hand. Herbert sadly left our world last year but his message of kindness and tolerance perseveres through his actions, and now our film. I believe that sharing his story of survival - and the power of healing he left in his wake - is more important to the world today than ever.”