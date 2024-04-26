Finnish Film Affair, the industry event of Helsinki International Film Festival, has appointed Alisha Hasan as its new head of industry.

Hasan joins from Finnish animation house Gutsy Animations, where she was head of marketing. She has also previously worked as a producer and marketing manager at online gaming firm Game Lounge Ltd.

“Just as Finnish Film Affair is a great arena for new and interesting cooperations to be born, I am ready to promote new openings: my wish is to create new bold conversations, bringing more international connections to Finland as well as new perspectives,” said Hasan.

“One of my areas of interest is funding, and how we can develop new financing ways: it can be by creating new funding models from scratch, or even by creating new connections with the gaming industry.”

The 13th edition of the industry event will run from September 25-27, within Helsinki International Film Festival which takes place from September 19-29.

The 2023 edition was attended by over 500 industry professionals from 25 different countries, and showcased Finnish and Nordic films.

Hasan is also engaged with the production of the first Soderlangvik Masterclass, a residency from May 3-5 for 12 Nordic filmmaking talent on Finland’s Kimito Island hosted by actress Alma Poysti.