Finnish Film Affair, the industry event of Helsinki International Film Festival, is to open with the Teemu Nikki’s Death Is A Problem For The Living.

The black comedy stars Pekka Strang and Jari Virman as the cheapest drivers in the hearse businessb who decide they need a fresh start.

Death Is A Problem For The Living is produced by Jani Pösö and Andrea Romero for It’s Alive Films. Nikki’s past films include The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic and Euthanizer.

Finnish Film Affair, which runs September 20-22, will include industry sessions, a showcase day and networking event. Confirmed sessions include Nordic film expert Steve Gravestocik, long-time Toronto programmer, in a fireside chat; and a talk with screenwriting expert Karol Griffiths.

This year’s Nordic Flair training programme will focus on providing more tools for Nordic actors to build international careers. Casting directors confirmed to attend include Heather Basten and Nicci Topping from the UK, Tusse Lande from Sweden and Ellen S Michelsen from Norway.

A conversation with international agents on Sept 22 will include Raakel Huikuri (Lisa Richards Nordic), Laura Munsterhjelm (Actors in Scandinavia), Pete Stone (CAA) and Lollo Urbansdotter (Magnolia Agency).

A delegation of three Ukrainian producers will attend FFA, In collaboration with the Ukrainian Institute and the Ukrainian Association in Finland.

The Nordic Flair training is supported by the Finnish Film Foundation and Nordisk Film & TV Fond.

More plans for FFA will be unveiled on Aug 30.