Producer Fiona Lamptey and Modern Films and Vue Lumiere’s Eve Gabereau will be among the speakers at an event on the distribution of films by women filmmakers, to be held by UK equality in film organisation Reclaim The Frame in March.

Closing The Distribution Gap is sponsored by the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) and will comprise a panel and networking event which aims to address the theatrical distribution gap for women filmmakers. It will be part of Reclaim The Frame’s weekend of events, taking place March 7-9, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inaugural film festival held under its former name Birds’ Eye View.

Lamptey, who formerly headed up UK film for Netflix before setting up production company Juno Studios, and Gabereau, who was recently made director of distribution at Vue Lumiere, are joined by Cate Kane, co-head of Mubi acquisitions, and Melanie Hoyes, director of inclusion at the BFI.

According to Reclaim The Frame, women are disproportionately commissioned with lower budgets, which impacts marketing spend, release scale and box office. The panel will discuss progress being made, challenges that remain and what a potential distribution model for women could look like.

