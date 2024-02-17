Highland Film Group has issued the first look on Silk Mass and Mucho Mas’s possession horror Rosario starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian and represents worldwide rights at the EFM.

Felipe Vargas makes his directing debut on the story of Rosario (Toubia), a successful Wall Street stockbroker forced to spend the night with the body of her estranged grandmother Griselda, who has suddenly died.

Waiting for the ambulance and her father Oscar (José Zúñiga) to arrive, a heavy snowstorm locks Rosario inside Griselda’s apartment, surrounded by unfriendly neighbours including the watchful Joe (David Dastmalchian).

As the night stretches on, Rosario must fight supernatural forces possessing Griselda’s in a desperate attempt to break a family curse.

Alan Trezza wrote the screenplay to the project, which is in post.

Silk Mass’s Jon Silk and Mucho Mas’s Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun serve as producers. Highland represents worldwide sales.