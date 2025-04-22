Focus Features has scheduled a wide December 25 US release for the Neil Diamond tribute band drama Song Sung Blue starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

The studio developed and holds worldwide rights to the film, based on Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name.

Craig Brewer directed the new film about Lightning & Thunder, the married musical duo of Mike Sardina and Claire Sardina, a pair of down-on-their-luck performers who followed their dreams and experienced success and heartbreak.

Brewer, whose credits include Hustle & Flow, also produced alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. The cast includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Universal Pictures International handles distribution outside the US.