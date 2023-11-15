Focus Features will release Kobi Libii’s feature directorial debut The American Society Of Magical Negroes on March 22 2024.

Libii is an alumnus of the Sundance Screenwriters Lab and Directors Lab, where he first developed the project. Universal Pictures International handles international distribution.

Focus describes The American Society Of Magical Negroes as a ”fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier”.

The film stars Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Rupert Friend and Nicole Byer, and is produced by Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman of Sight Unseen, Angel Lopez, and Libii.

Libii was most recently seen writing and performing on Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.

Focus Features’ slate includes Alexander Payne’s awards season heavyweight The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The upcoming slate includes Drive-Away Dolls from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Beanie Feldstein; Zelda Williams’ feature directorial debut Lisa Frankenstein written by Diablo Cody; and Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black about the life from Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The pipeline includes Robert Eggers’ reimagining of Nosferatu starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Willem Dafoe; Baltasar Kormakur’s Touch; and Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping for Beginners.