Focus Features has set a May 10 2024 US theatrical release date for Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black.

Marisa Abela (Industry) stars in the lead role as the late British singer. Based on a screenplay by Matt Greenhalgh – collaborators on 2009’s Nowhere Boy – the story is told from Winehouse’s perspective as she rises to fame and the relationship that inspired her acclaimed 2006 Grammy-winning album, Back To Black.

The cast includes Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville. Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures are producing, with Nicky Kentish-Barnes serving as executive producer alongside Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin on behalf of Studiocanal.

Back To Black was made with the full support of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and The Amy Winehouse Estate.

Studio Canal previously announced international release dates for UK (April 12), Poland (April 12), Germany (April 18), Netherlands (April 18), France (April 24), and New Zealand (April 25). Universal Pictures International will handle distribution in the rest of the world.

Focus Features recently announced the summer 2024 date for Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders. Its upcoming slate includes Drive-Away Dolls from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cook; Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu reimagining; Edward Berger’s thriller Conclave; and 2024 Sundance world premiere The American Society Of Magical Negroes.