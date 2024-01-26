In a novel twist, Focus Features has teamed up with Morgan Neville on a Lego animated biopic of singer and music producer Pharrell Williams.

Williams developed Piece By Piece and Neville and Caitrin Rogers of Tremolo Productions produced with Williams, Mimi Valdés, and Shani Saxon.

Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producing for the Lego Group. The film will debut theatrically on October 11.

Neville said, “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on.”

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend,” said Pharrell Williams. “Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski called Williams “a true trailblazer” whose spirit has come to life “in a wholly unique and uplifting way”.