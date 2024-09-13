Jerome Paillard, the former executive director of Cannes’ Marche du Film, has joined India’s Film Bazaar as an advisor as part of the market’s bid to further strengthen ties between South Asian cinema and the rest of the world

Paillard, who stepped down from Cannes in 2022 after 27 years at the Marche, will be actively involved in the upcoming edition of South Asia’s largest film market, which is set to run from November 20-24 in Goa.

Working closing with Film Bazaar head of programming Vineeta Mishra, he will provide strategic guidance and share industry insights while “fostering an environment conducive to creativity and collaboration” of industry professionals at the market.

The market is organised by India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and takes place annually alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Paillard said: “I was lucky enough to take part in Film Bazaar in its early days, 15 years ago, and again in 2023 when I was on the IFFI jury. I think Film Bazaar has a lot of potential, especially after this very successful year for Indian cinema, through many festivals around the world and especially in Cannes. I’m very happy to contribute to making this event even more effective for relations between South Asian cinema and the rest of the world.”

Organisers aim to grow this year’s market and place more focus on young filmmakers. “In addition to carrying on the legacy of Film Bazaar events’ from past years, the intention is to create new paths and possibilities for aspiring filmmakers in the upcoming edition,” said a statement.

Paillard has previous experience in India, sitting on the IFFI jury in 2023 but also acting as advisor for the inaugural Cinevesture International Film Festival earlier this year.

Last year’s Film Bazaar recorded more than 1,250 delegates and 36 countries represented. Nearly 500 meetings were held at its co-production lab, which hosted 32 projects.