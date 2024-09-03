Vertigo Releasing has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Polly Steele’s Four Letters Of Love starring Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter.

Vertigo is scheduling a theatrical release for the film for spring 2025.

Four Letters Of Love is based on Niall Williams’ 1997 Irish novel of the same name, about a couple who seem made for each other, pulled together by ghosts, fate and the power of true love. Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly play the lovers, with Brosnan and Carter as their parents, and Gabriel Byrne and Olwen Fouere also among the cast.

Cornerstone Films handles world sales on the title, which shot in Northern Ireland and Ireland last year and is currently in post-production. It is a second fiction feature for UK-based director Steele, after 2017’s mother-daughter drama Let Me Go starring Juliet Stevenson, Jodhi May and Lucy Boynton.