France TV Distribution is kicking off sales on Jean-Michel Bertrand’s documentary Living With Wolves at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema which opens tomorrow in Paris.

The film is Bertrand’s third in his wolf trilogy and sees him living alongside a community of wolves in European forests. As wolves continue to repopulate Europe, Bertrand offers a lesson in how to exist alongside these mysterious yet dangerous animals.

Living With Wolves, produced by MC4, is set for a January 24 release in France via Gebeka Films. France TV Distribution will market premiere the film for buyers at the Rendez-Vous.

France TV Distribution’s VP of international cinema sales Alexandre René and SVP of international sales Julia Schulte call the doc “a message of reconciliation that will resonate with both pro and anti-wolf factions and aims to bring peace and understanding among divergent viewpoints regarding wolves.”

France TV Distribution will also host the first market screenings for Jeanne Gottesdiener’s holiday-themed comedy Christmas Carole starring Didier Bourdon, Noémie Lvovsky and Jules Sagot. Produced by Belga Studios and Polaris Film Production, the film follows a small-town mayor and her devoted husband whose hopes of a peaceful Christmas fade as they welcome their family into their home for the festivities.

Also on its large Rendez-Vous slate are several titles in post-production including Giulio Callegari’s near future-set Robot T-0 starring Blanche Gardin, Benoit Jacquot’s thriller Belle starring Guillaume Canet and Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Sylvain Desclous’ sensual thriller The Victoria System with Jeanne Balibar and Damien Bonnard.