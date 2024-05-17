Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival press conference for his film Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola said he thinks that the traditional US studios may not survive in the future.

He said: “I fear that the film industry has become more of a matter of people being hired to meet their debt obligations because the studios are in great, great debt. And the job is not so much to make good movies, the job is to make sure they pay their debt obligations.

“New companies like Amazon and Apple and Microsoft have plenty of money, so it might be that the studios we knew for so long, some wonderful ones, are not to be here in the future anymore.”

The veteran director also expressed his concern over US politics, stating it “has taken us to the point where we might lose our republic”.

“There is a trend happening in the world towards the more neo-right even fascist tradition which is frightening because everyone who was alive during World War II saw the horrors of that.”

On whether there is a solution, Coppola stated: “It is not the politics that will be the hope of America but the artists of America, their role is to illuminate contemporary life.”

Megalopolis stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf.