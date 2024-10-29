Francis Ford Coppola will receive the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute in Hollywood on April 26, 2025.

Coppola’s latest film Megalopolis starring Adam Driver recently opened in North America through Lionsgate after premiering in Cannes.

The veteran filmmaker’s credits include The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, American Graffiti, The Conversation, The Outsiders, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and The Rainmaker. Coppola co-founded American Zoetrope with George Lucas.

“Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist – one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees.

Prior recipients include Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Julie Andrews, Diane Keaton, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro.