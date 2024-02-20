Fremantle is poised to acquire the Paris-based Asacha Media Group in the latest ambitious expansion move by German parent company, RTL Group.

Asacha owns a portfolio of European production companies, mostly TV. Its film interests are concentrated in Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral’s French production outfit Srab Films. Ayadi and Barral’s credits include Alice Diop’s Saint Omer and Ladj Ly’s Les Indésirables.

The companies have entered into a conditional purchase agreement, subject to customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Asacha co-founders Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams will remain as group chief executive and chief content officer, respectively. Its labels across the UK, France and Italy will continue to report to de Chavagnac.

The deal sees Fremantle acquire the group from Asacha’s founding partners, managers and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

It was spearheaded by Andrea Scrosati, group chief operating officer and chief exec of continental Europe for Fremantle.

“Gaspard de Chavagnac, Marina Williams, and Marc-Antoine d’Halluin and the incredible producers and talents that have created Asacha…have built an impressive portfolio of market-leading labels, each of which perfectly complements our existing businesses in each of their markets,” said Scrosati. “This strategic deal underlines both companies’ ambitious growth targets, and we look forward to collaborating with their immensely talented creatives across the group.”

De Chavagnac said having Fremantle’s resources and expertise in development and distribution will help accelerate the growth of Asacha’s labels.

Williams added: “In only four years, we have built Asacha to be one of Europe’s leaders in scripted and unscripted content production with a unique portfolio of global IP. I am confident that by being part of Fremantle, we will continue on the same great trajectory.”

The acquisition builds on a string of strategic investments from Fremantle in recent years, including Irish outfit Element Pictures, UK labels Dancing Ledge Productions, Wildstar Films, 72 Films, and Italian production companies Lux Vide, The Apartment and Wildside Films. Fremantle intends to be achieve €3bn in revenue by 2025.

Earlier this month Fremantle acquired an 80% stake in Singapgore-based Beach House Pictures.

Thomas Rabe, chief exec of Fremantle owner RTL Group, said: “The acquisitions of Asacha Media Group and Beach House Pictures are part of Fremantle’s boost plan: to invest in and grow premium production companies around the world and to work with world-class talent. With the acquisitions, Fremantle is well on track to reach its €3 billion revenue target, effectively doubling the global video production business within five years.”