Fremantle is launching a new label specifically focused on harnessing artificial intelligence.

Fremantle said Imaginae Studios will be dedicated to leveraging AI tools for the creative community and embracing experimentation.

The launch of the new label has been spearheaded by Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle group chief operating officer & CEO Europe.

Imaginae Studios is currently staffing up. Operating as an independent label, its creative team will work exclusively within the new business.

Scrosati said: “AI offers incredible new opportunities to transform ideas into images, video, sound and art. The mission of Imaginae Studios will be exactly that – to serve as a bridge between extraordinary human creativity and cutting-edge technology, fostering a creative sanctuary where innovation meets experimentation.”