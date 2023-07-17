French sales outfit Charades has unveiled a series of global sales on Irish filmmaker George Kane’s eccentric comedy Apocalypse Clown, following its world premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh, where it won the prize for best Irish film.

Apocalypse Clown has sold to Capstone Pictures (through Telepool) for the US and Canada; Telepool for German-speaking territories; Njuta for Scandinavia, MCF Megacom for the Adriatics; Arna Media for Russia and CIS; Pictureworks for India; and Aardwolf for airlines.

As previously announced, Vertigo Releasing will distribute the film theatrically in the UK, with Wildcard releasing in Ireland, with a September 1 release date.

Brian And Charles actor David Earl stars as a downtrodden clown, who finds himself travelling across Ireland with a troupe of fellow oddball jesters and the journalist who broke his heart, in the midst of an electrical blackout.

Further cast includes Natalie Palamides – who also stars in Galway title Double Blind – Amy De Bhrún, Fionn Foley, Tadgh Murphy and Ivan Kaye. Writers are Shane O’Brien, James Walmsley and Demian Fox from the comedy outfit Dead Cat Bounce.

Morgan Bushe and James Dean produce for Irish outfit Fastnet Films in co-production with Namesake Films (UK) and Cloé Garbay and Beata Saboova of uMedia (Belgium). Funding came from Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, alongside the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), RTÉ, the Section 481 Tax Incentive, Vertigo Releasing, BCP and the Belgian Tax Shelter.

Kane is best-known for directing hit UK TV comedy series such as Inside No.9, Brassic, Back and Timewasters.