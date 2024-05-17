Gemma Arterton will lead the cast of After You’d Gone, a new feature from the producers of Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title Sister Midnight.

Arterton will play Mel, a woman whose long-term partner disappears abruptly. She discovers he had created an entire false identity; Mel’s search for truth then exposes a scandal at the heart of the UK’s Metropolitan Police.

Producers Al Clark of Wellington Films and Anna Griffin – a 2018 Screen Star of Tomorrow – of Griffin Pictures are raising production finance and taking meetings at Cannes, as well as attending the world premiere of Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight on Sunday 19.

Kefi Chadwick wrote the After You’d Gone script based on her stage play of the same name.

It will be directed by UK filmmaker Sandra Goldbacher, who previously directed 2001 feature Me Without You starring Michelle Williams and Anna Friel, and recently helmed four episodes of BBC Studios’ Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning starring Steve Coogan.

The film is made in collaboration with real-life women who were involved with Spycops - undercover police officers – and whose experiences inspire the story.

Development is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Creative England and BFI.

Clark and Wellington previously produced Netflix hit Calibre starring Jack Lowden.

“When we heard the Spycops story we knew it was needed for the big screen and a big audience,” said a statement from Clark and Griffin. “We are thrilled to have the sublime Gemma Arterton attached in the role of Mel, a complex and powerful woman whose life is pulled from under her by a false reality. Having Sandra on board to direct is a dream come true for the us; her cinematic vision and intuitive approach to the psychological entanglements will make this a standout piece of cinema.”