German Films has extended the contract of managing director Simone Baumann for another five years.

Baumann has been managing director of the German film promotion agency since 2019.

The contract extension was announced by the supervisory board of the German Films, which is chaired by Philipp Kreuzer.

German Films’ activities include co-operating with international festivals, the staging of festivals of German Films abroad, the promotion of young talent, distribution support and organising the selection procedure for the German entry for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. It celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

“Simone Baumann has successfully managed the fortunes of German Films since 2019, including during the pandemic, with wisdom, foresight and great commitment. Under her leadership, the German Films team has launched and overseen new initiatives, organised successful Oscar campaigns and bolstered the international networking activities. The focus has always been on the films, their makers and, in particular, on young talent,” said Kreuzer.

Baumann said: ” Together with my team, I will continue to work to ensure that German cinema and German filmmakers are visible and successful abroad. These are turbulent times, but German cinema need not fear comparison. Apart from internationally renowned filmmakers, we have many new talents who will be making a name for themselves in the coming years. Accompanying them on their journey to the world stage is a big challenge and an interesting task.”