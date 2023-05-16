Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs have signed on to star in UK drama The Salt Path, the feature debut of acclaimed theatre director Marianne Elliott. Rocket Science is launching world sales on the title at Cannes.

The story is based on Raynor Winn’s memoir about trekking 630 miles of UK coastline with her husband after they were forcibly removed from their home. Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who wrote the screenplay for She Said, wrote the film adaptation.

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley of Number 9 Films produce with Shadowplay Features.

Black Bear will distribute in the UK. Other territories sold include Australia and New Zealand (Transmission), Germany (DCM), Benelux (The Searchers) and Greece (The Film Group).