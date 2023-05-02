GKids has acquired North American rights to Toei Animation’s Japanese box office smash and manga adaptation The First Slam Dunk.

Takehiko Inoue’s film opened in Japan on December 3 last year and has earned more than $98m. It has grossed more than $212m worldwide, and just opened in mainland China on $55.2m to rank as the biggest opening ever for an imported animated film in the country.

The First Slam Dunk follows the exploits of a high school basketball team and is based on the Slam Dunk manga series that ran from 1990-96 and spawned an anime series from 1993-96.

The film won the Japan Academy Prize for best animation of the year and is produced by Toshiyuki Matsui.

GKids plans a theatrical release in the US and Canada in the original Japanese as well as in a new English dubbed version later this summer.