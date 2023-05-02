The First Slam Dunk

Source: Courtesy GKids

The First Slam Dunk

GKids has acquired North American rights to Toei Animation’s Japanese box office smash and manga adaptation The First Slam Dunk.

Takehiko Inoue’s film opened in Japan on December 3 last year and has earned more than $98m. It has grossed more than $212m worldwide, and just opened in mainland China on $55.2m to rank as the biggest opening ever for an imported animated film in the country.

The First Slam Dunk follows the exploits of a high school basketball team and is based on the Slam Dunk manga series that ran from 1990-96 and spawned an anime series from 1993-96.

The film won the Japan Academy Prize for best animation of the year and is produced by Toshiyuki Matsui.

GKids plans a theatrical release in the US and Canada in the original Japanese as well as in a new English dubbed version later this summer.

 

 

 

 

 

