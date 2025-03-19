A new report from Global Cinema Foundation (GCF) says while 72% of film-goers believe the experience is good value for money, one of the main obstacles is the lack of appealing films.

The GCF, which falls under the umbrella of the newly rebranded Cinema United (formerly NATO) and was established several years ago to support a healthy industry, canvassed more than 68,000 “global customers” in 15 countries and noted in its report on Wednesday that 64% of respondents did not see any barriers to cinema-going when there was a film they wanted to watch.

An unspecified number of respondents “largely prefer watching movies in cinemas”, and 6% would rather wait to watch a film on a streaming platform.

The report said that while customers are generally spending less on entertainment than six months ago, cinema spend is holding stable relative to other out of home entertainment. Customers below the age of 44 are spending more on cinema than they did six months ago.

According to the study an unprompted 68% of customers are excited by the upcoming film line-up, with the figure being materially higher at 83% among customers aged 34 years and below. There is less appeal for audiences over 45 who indicated that while they have both the time and desire to attend the cinema, they are held back by an insufficient volume of films that are compelling to them is a hold back.

Smaller barriers to cinema attendance include the appeal of a local cinema (7%) and lack of awareness of what is on at the cinemas (6%).

Some 55% of customers said they wanted more action-adventures released in cinemas, 51% want more comedies, and 46% want more suspense and thriller titles.

Jane Hastings, GCF chairperson, said: “One of the goals for the GCF is to ensure global customer insights are shared with the film community so we can collectively better respond to customer demand […] We also want to shine a light on the investment in innovation in cinema experiences worldwide, which is driving ticket price growth and supporting record-breaking box office results globally”.

The GCF’s executive committee includes CEOs of the top 12 exhibition companies including AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Cinepolis, Pathe, Regal Cineworld, Toho Cinemas, Ve International, and PVR Inox Limited.