Source: Global Screen

‘Curious Tobi And The Treasure Hunt To The Flying Rivers’

German sales outfit Global Screen has acquired international rights to Curious Tobi And The Treasure Hunt To The Flying Rivers, a family adventure focusing on climate change.

Curious Tobi is co-produced by Germany’s megaherz gmbh in co-production with Bayerischer Rundfunk/ARD, and will have its market premiere at the upcoming European Film Market (February 15-21). 

The film is a box-office hit in Germany with 1.2 million admissions, and finds the titular protagonist embarking on a global expedition after encountering a mysterious treasure chest which leads him and his best friend on a search for a mystical flying river.  

The story also highlights the scarcity of natural resources and the importance of Brazil’s rainforest for global climate.

