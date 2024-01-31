German sales outfit Global Screen has acquired international rights to Curious Tobi And The Treasure Hunt To The Flying Rivers, a family adventure focusing on climate change.

Curious Tobi is co-produced by Germany’s megaherz gmbh in co-production with Bayerischer Rundfunk/ARD, and will have its market premiere at the upcoming European Film Market (February 15-21).

The film is a box-office hit in Germany with 1.2 million admissions, and finds the titular protagonist embarking on a global expedition after encountering a mysterious treasure chest which leads him and his best friend on a search for a mystical flying river.

The story also highlights the scarcity of natural resources and the importance of Brazil’s rainforest for global climate.