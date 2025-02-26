Jerusalem-based Go2Films has acquired world sales rights to Tom Shoval’s documentary A Letter To David following its world premiere in the Berlinale Special section.

The film is produced by Alona Refua, Maya Fischer and Roy Bareket for Israel’s Green Productions, and Nancy Spielberg for US-based Playmount Productions.

Speaking to Screen at Berlin, Shoval described A Letter To David as a “multi-layered cinematic letter” to his friend David Cunio, who was taken hostage by Hamas with his brother Ariel from the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7, 2023.

David Cunio starred in Shoval’s Youth, which played in Berlinale’s Panorama back in 2013, alongside his twin brother Eitan.

A Letter To David blends behind-the-scenes footage from Youth, tapes of the Cunio family and their kibbutz as well as contemporary interviews to paint a portrait of David and his family and the dire situation they have found themselves in.

In the archival footage, Eitan and his brother David appear with many of their friends from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Among them are Shiri and Yarden Bibas. Shiri’s body, along with those of her and Yarden’s two children, Ariel and Kfir, were returned last week after their murder in Hamas captivity. Yarden returned in the hostage deal two weeks ago.

“A Letter To David is an exceptional and profoundly moving cinematic achievement, crafted by Tom with remarkable wisdom and talent,” said Go2Films’ head of international sales Nur Hadas and managing director Hedva Goldschmidt in a statement.

“This is a personal film for me, but it’s also a cry of urgency to secure the ceasefire agreement, complete the hostage deal, and return David and the other hostages,” said Shoval.

“It remains crucial that throughout production and distribution, we maintain sensitivity, empathy, and respect for the Cunio family and all hostages,” said Spielberg. “Go2Films understands that completely. Focusing on humanity, not politics, is essential in telling this story. We must never become complacent when seeing hostage posters – we need to look into their eyes, one human being at a time, and find empathy and understanding. Daily, we continue pleading for David, Ariel and all hostages to return home.”

Green Productions producers Maya Fischer, Roy Bareket and Alona Refua added: ”During this pivotal week, as decisions regarding the continuation of the hostage deal are expected, and brightened by the heartening news of signs of life from David, A Letter to David gains substantial traction through our partnership with the esteemed Go2Films.”

Go2Films’ slate also includes Soda by Erez Tadmor, a drama starring Lior Raz that premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; and Eid by Yousef Abo Madegem, which recently debuted at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, marking the first feature film by a Bedouin-Israeli filmmaker.