Goodfellas and Anonymous Content have jointly boarded sales for Nightborn, Hanna Bergholm’s follow-up to horror hit Hatching.

Seidi Haarla (Compartment No. 6) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) star, while Daniel Kuitunen of Finland’s Elokuvayhtiö Komeetta Oy produces.

The film recently wrapped principal photography in Lithuania and is now in post.

The team describes the film, Bergholm’s first in the English language, as a “visceral dark fable about motherhood and unconditional maternal love.” As with Hatching, Bergholm’s co-writer is Ilja Rautsi.

The plot follows Saga and her British husband Jon, who move to an isolated house deep in the Finnish forest with dreams of starting a perfect family. But as soon as their baby is born, despite the reassurance of all around her, Saga knows there’s something terribly wrong. As their marriage starts to crack, Jon struggles to support his wife, but only Saga suspects the disturbing truth about her newborn.

Co-producers on board include Noemie Devide from Getaway Films in France; Alain de La Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre for the UK’s BlueLight; and Arturas Dvinelis from FILMAI in Lithuania. Executive producers are Nick Shumaker and David Levine for Anonymous Content.

Backers include Finnish Film Foundation, Lithuanian Film Center, Eurimages, YLE, the UK’s Global Screen Fund, Nordisk Film and TV Fond and SF Studios.

Hatching was a body horror/psychological thriller about a young gymnast who decides to care for a strange egg. It premiered at Sundance 2022 and sold widely – including to IFC Midnight for the US; Picturehouse Entertainment for the UK and The Jokers for France.