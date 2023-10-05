Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border is one of five films nominated for the European University Film Award (EUFA) as announced by the European Film Academy at Filmfest Hamburg today (October 5).

Holland’s refugee drama has been the subject of political attacks from Poland’s right-wing government and recently topped the country’s box office for the second week in a row.

The film, along with the five other nominees, will be shown in 25 universities across 25 European countries including the University of Lodz in Poland.

The other nominees are Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall, Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping For Beginners and Ilker Çatak’s The Teacher’s Lounge.

Each university will choose its favourite film before a student representative attends a three-day deliberation in Hamburg to choose the overall winner.

The award will be announced on December 7, prior to the European Film Awards on December 9.

Introduced in 2016, previous EUFA winners include Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee and Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake.

The aim of the initiative, said EFA and Filmfest Hamburg, is to engage with younger audiences, cultivate a mood of open debate and celebrate the concept of European cinema,