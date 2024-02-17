Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Aum: The Cult At The End Of The World, the documentary about the cult behind the deadly 1995 Tokyo subway gas attacks. Submarine Entertainment Sales and Fifth Season are introducing to international buyers here.

Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto co-directed the Sundance 2023 selection exploring the evolution of the Aum doomsday cult, whose lethal plot was intended to murder thousands and resulted in the death of 13 people.

The film uses historical footage and in-depth interviews to illustrate how the group went from spiritual collective into a terror organisation stockpiling weapons of mass destruction from the collapsed Soviet Union.

The film is based on the book The Cult At The End Of The World by journalists David E. Kaplan and Pulitzer Prize winner Andrew Marshall.

Greenwich will release the film in select theatres and on home entertainment platforms beginning in late summer.

“Ben and Chiaki’s dramatic and chilling retelling of the story of Aum, perhaps the most terrifying of all the infamous murder cults of the last half century, leaves one shaken anew at the spectacle of the guru leading their followers into mass murder,” said Greenwich co-president Edward Arentz.

Aum: The Cult At The End Of The World was financed by Fifth Season and produced by Submarine Deluxe. Ben Braun, Yanagimoto, Dan Braun, Josh Braun and Rick Brookwell produced and Ben Schwartz served as executive producer.

Arentz negotiated the acquisition with Fifth Season and Submarine Entertainment Sales on behalf of the filmmakers.