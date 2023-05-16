Tamara Birkemoe has made her first executive hire at Palisades Park Pictures (PPP), bringing on Hannah Atlas as VP international sales and distribution as talks kick off in Cannes on the initial roster including John Travolta and Katherine Heigl rom-com That’s Amore!

London-based Atlas most recently served as director at Screen Media where she worked with buyers in EMEA and Asia and licensed Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan, Bella Thorne in Saint Clare, and Blood Knot starring Michael Douglas.

Prior to that she worked with Sonar Entertainment in international television sales and distribution for EMEA, spearheading negotiations for TV films, children’s programming, documentaries, and premium scripted series including Taboo starring Tom Hardy, German-language series Das Boot, and The Son with Brosnan.

“I’m ecstatic to have Hannah onboard as the first executive in the outstanding team we’re building at PPP,” said CEO Birkemoe. “Through our previous collaborations at Screen Media, she’s proven herself to be a shining star in the sales and distribution sector, and I know she will excel in this role.”

Atlas added, “Tamara is an exemplary leader and seasoned executive. I’m eager to continue my work with her under this new banner and cement PPP as a leading international sales company in the entertainment industry.”

PPP officially launched last month backed by US-UK film financier Ashland Hill Media Finance. Birkemoe, who told Screen she is bullish on theatrical and wants to assemble a slate of studio-level fare, will sell some Ashland Hill projects along with third-party titles.

Her longtime colleague and independent sales veteran Mark Damon joins Ashland Hill’s Joe Simpson, Jonathan Bross, and Simon Williams on the PPP executive committee.