Helen Mirren will receive 2023 American Cinematheque Award on November 4 at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Mirren, who won the Oscar for The Queen in 2007 and has been nominated on three other occasions for The Last Station (lead actress) Gosford Park and The Madness Of King George (supporting), becomes the 37th recipient of honour.

Her credits include Excalibur, The Mosquito Coast, Cal, Red, The Duke, and Prime Suspect, Phil Spector and 1923 among others for television. She currently appears in Fast X and recently starred as Israel’s first female prime minister Golda Meir in Golda.

“Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors,” said American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita. “She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal. She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are.”

Previous honourees include Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johannsson and Spike Lee in the last three years, as well as Jodie Foster, Tom Cruise, Al Pacino, Ben Stiller, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Steven Spielberg.

American Cinematheque will present Kevin Goetz and research company Screen Engine with the 2023 Power of Cinema Award.