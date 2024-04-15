Producer Konstantinos Kontovrakis has left Heretic Films, the Athens-based production and sales company he co-founded with Giorgos Karnavas in 2013.

Kontovrakis has not announced his post-Heretic plans yet, but said he was “very much looking forward to the challenges and discoveries of our ever-new cinema landscape”.

He told Screen: “After over a decade of setting up and running a successful company and making great films, I found myself losing sight of the broader landscape. So much changes in our industry so fast that the time felt right for me to be immersed in it once more and to expand my cinematic worldview again to new experiences, new voices and new great films.”

At Heretic, Kontovrakis has produced or co-produced over 25 films. He was a producer on Molly Manning Walker’s Un Certain Regard and Bafta winner How To Have Sex, a co-producer of Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness and a co-producer of 2021 Cannes Critics Week winner Feathers by Omar el Zohairy.

He is a producer of The Return, Uberto Pasolini’s retelling of Homer’s Odyssey, which is currently in post and stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche.

Karnavas and head of sales Ioanna Stais said in a joint statement: “Konstantinos was a valued part of Heretic’s identity and growth. We heartily wish him every creative success in his new chapter.”