Subscription streaming platform HighballTV has acquired North American streaming rights to a package of 15 US, British and Irish titles from Tribeca Films, the distribution label of the Tribeca Institute and Giant Pictures.

The deal, signed following this month’s Tribeca Film Festival, covers 13 narrative features and two documentary features that premiered at festivals including Sundance, Toronto, Berlin and the BFI London Film Festival. Titles will be curated as a Tribeca Films collection.

Launched in 2018 and based in Canada, HighballTV offers curated collections and festival films to a worldwide audience. It also has a production arm.

Among the narrative films included in the deal are Lenny Abrahamson’s Irish drama What Richard Did, which had its premiere at Toronto in 2012; NEDs, the Peter Mullan-directed UK drama that screened at Toronto in 2010; Daniel Patrick Carbone’s US feature Hide Your Smiling Faces, a Berlin premiere in 2013; and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s horror mystery Resolution, which made its debut at Tribeca in 2012.

Documentaries in the package are Nicolas Jack Davies’ Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records, which had its premiere at the 2018 Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival, and One9’s Nas: Time Is Illmatic, which made its debut at Tribeca in 2014.

HighballTV head of programming and acquisitions Niall MacPherson commented: “We’re thrilled to be working with Giant Pictures on the acquisition of these outstanding Tribeca Films titles. They are a fantastic addition to HighballTV’s line-up of acclaimed international cinema.”

For Tribeca Films, Giant Pictures digital sales executive Gianna Bellomo said: “We are so pleased to license this package to HighballTV. We are looking forward to seeing these curated titles perform via HighballTV’s great international reach.”